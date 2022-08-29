Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Decreases By 26.2%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.81 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZURVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

