Bank of America Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 490,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.