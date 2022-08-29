NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

