PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

