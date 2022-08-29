Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.