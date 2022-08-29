Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $178.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

