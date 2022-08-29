ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MAN opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
