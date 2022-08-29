ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

