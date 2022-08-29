Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 70.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.46%.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.