Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SONY stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

