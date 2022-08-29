Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $62.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.18.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

