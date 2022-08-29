REV Group (NYSE:REVG) vs. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Financial Review

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

REV Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

REV Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Given REV Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REV Group and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.30 $44.40 million $0.31 38.39 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 42.64 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

REV Group beats Cenntro Electric Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

