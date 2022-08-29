StockNews.com Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.75.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 3.4 %

Ashland stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.