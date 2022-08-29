BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$33.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.28.

NYSE:CAE opened at $19.20 on Friday. CAE has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

