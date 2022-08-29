National Bank Financial Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.94.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

