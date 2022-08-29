The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $18.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.05 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.58.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $15.16 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

