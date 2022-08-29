Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $35.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.