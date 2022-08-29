Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.
Despegar.com Price Performance
DESP opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 289,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 375,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Despegar.com (DESP)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.