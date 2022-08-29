MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
MDxHealth Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
