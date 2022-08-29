MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

MDxHealth Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

