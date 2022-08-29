MKM Partners Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOG. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.84.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.