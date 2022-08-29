Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.