Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Forge Global Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of FRGE stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. Forge Global has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $47.50.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
