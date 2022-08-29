Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. Forge Global has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $47.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forge Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $1,790,000.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

