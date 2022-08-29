Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $242.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.00.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

