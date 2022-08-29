KeyCorp Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

