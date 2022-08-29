CIBC Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. Open Text has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

