JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Forge Global Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $3.13 on Friday. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forge Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.