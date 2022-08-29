Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $23.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIG. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 5.7 %

Big Lots stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Big Lots by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Big Lots by 12.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.