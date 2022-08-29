Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CMT opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.68.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
