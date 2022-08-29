Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMT opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,558 shares of company stock worth $102,314 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

