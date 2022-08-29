Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

