Piper Sandler Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $211.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

