Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.