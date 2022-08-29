Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 4.2 %

GNGBY stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNGBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.