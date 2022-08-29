Short Interest in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Increases By 74.2%

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Convey Health Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE CNVY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.81 million, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions
About Convey Health Solutions
Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Convey Health Solutions (CNVY)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.