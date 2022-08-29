Short Interest in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Increases By 74.2%

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,100 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNVY opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.81 million, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

About Convey Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,099,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

