AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 51.6 %
NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.12 on Monday. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About AppTech Payments
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppTech Payments (APCXW)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.