AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Up 72.4% in August

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 51.6 %

NASDAQ APCXW opened at $0.12 on Monday. AppTech Payments has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

