Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.