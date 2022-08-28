Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

CI opened at $284.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average is $257.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

