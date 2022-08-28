Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142,329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 102,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

