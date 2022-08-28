Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50.

