Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.