Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

