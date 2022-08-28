Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,345 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

