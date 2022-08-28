Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

