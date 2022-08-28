Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Workiva worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

NYSE WK opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

