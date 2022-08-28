Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

