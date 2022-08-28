Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,951 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,662 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

LKQ stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

