Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,077 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.