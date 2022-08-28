HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

