Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $198.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $347.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

