Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

