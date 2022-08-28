American Century Companies Inc. Sells 978,100 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 978,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Juniper Networks worth $49,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.