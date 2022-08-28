King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $711,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 1,781,084 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,680,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.76 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

